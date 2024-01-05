Charles, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joe Charles and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host John Ojiako and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt action Saturday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-1 at home. Louisiana averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Louisiana’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is averaging 18.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Jacob Meyer is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.