Charles, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Joe Charles and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host John Ojiako and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Sun Belt action.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-1 at home. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chanticleers are 1-1 in conference games. Coastal Carolina is third in the Sun Belt scoring 38.6 points per game in the paint led by Ojiako averaging 8.7.

Louisiana averages 75.9 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 77.6 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 7.4 more points per game (78.7) than Louisiana allows (71.3).

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Chanticleers face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Julien is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 9.4 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

Jacob Meyer is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

