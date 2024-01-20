Charles and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns take on conference foe South Alabama

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (10-8, 3-3 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Louisiana in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Jaguars have gone 6-4 at home. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.1 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-3 in conference matchups. Louisiana is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 77.3 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

South Alabama averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Louisiana allows. Louisiana has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isiah Gaiter is averaging 16.7 points for the Jaguars. Tyrell Jones is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

Kobe Julien is averaging 17.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kentrell Garnett is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

