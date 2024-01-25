Chaplin scores 22, Little Rock knocks off Lindenwood 80-66

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points as Little Rock beat Lindenwood 80-66 on Thursday night. Chaplin…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points as Little Rock beat Lindenwood 80-66 on Thursday night.

Chaplin also contributed seven rebounds for the Trojans (10-10, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Deantoni Gordon was 7 of 11 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Bradley Douglas had 16 points and was 7 of 15 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Keenon Cole finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Lions (7-13, 1-6). Darius Beane added 13 points and two steals for Lindenwood. In addition, Jeremiah Talton had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

