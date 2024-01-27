Chaplin, Robinson propel Little Rock over Southeast Missouri State 66-61

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin and Khalen Robinson scored 13 points apiece to help Little Rock defeat Southeast…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jamir Chaplin and Khalen Robinson scored 13 points apiece to help Little Rock defeat Southeast Missouri State 66-61 on Saturday night.

Chaplin had seven rebounds for the Trojans (11-10, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Robinson added five assists and four steals. Makhel Mitchell finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Redhawks (7-14, 2-6) were led by TJ Biel, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Aquan Smart added 11 points and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. Rob Martin also had eight points.

