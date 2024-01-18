Chaplin and Little Rock host Southern Indiana

Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-13, 2-3 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Little Rock Trojans (8-10, 2-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-13, 2-3 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock faces the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles after Jamir Chaplin scored 22 points in Little Rock’s 77-72 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. Southern Indiana has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 2-3 in OVC play. Little Rock is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

Southern Indiana scores 66.7 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 80.8 Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles.

Bradley Douglas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.