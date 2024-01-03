Chaplin and Little Rock host SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (7-8, 1-1 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Jamir Chaplin scored 29 points in Little Rock’s 90-82 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Trojans are 6-3 on their home court. Little Rock has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Cougars are 1-1 in conference games. SIU-Edwardsville is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock scores 79.2 points, 9.9 more per game than the 69.3 SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Little Rock has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The Trojans and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaplin is shooting 60.0% and averaging 16.7 points for the Trojans. Bradley Douglas is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Shamar Wright is averaging 15.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

