Central Michigan visits Jihad and Ball State

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-5, 0-1 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -7.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts the Central Michigan Chippewas after Basheer Jihad scored 23 points in Ball State’s 82-69 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Cardinals are 7-0 on their home court. Ball State scores 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Chippewas are 0-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC allowing 76.1 points while holding opponents to 46.7% shooting.

Ball State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Central Michigan allows to opponents. Central Michigan’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (45.6%).

The Cardinals and Chippewas face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jihad is shooting 49.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ball State.

Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and two steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

