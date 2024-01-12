Central Michigan hosts Sullinger and Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-8, 2-1 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Jalen Sullinger scored 21 points in Kent State’s 89-75 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas are 3-2 on their home court. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 2.2.

The Golden Flashes are 1-2 in MAC play. Kent State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Central Michigan averages 66.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.6 Kent State allows. Kent State averages 79.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the 74.5 Central Michigan allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Chris Payton is scoring 15.1 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

