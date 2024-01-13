Central Michigan hosts Sullinger and Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-8, 2-1 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-7, 1-2 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (7-8, 2-1 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -7; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Jalen Sullinger scored 21 points in Kent State’s 89-75 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas are 3-2 on their home court. Central Michigan allows 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.8 points per game.

The Golden Flashes have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 2.5.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 79.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the 74.5 Central Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Chippewas and Golden Flashes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Payton is shooting 51.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

