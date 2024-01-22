Central Michigan hosts Miami (OH) following Pritchard’s 20-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-9, 3-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (9-9, 4-2 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Anthony Pritchard scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 65-62 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas have gone 5-2 in home games. Central Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Pritchard averaging 4.6.

The RedHawks are 3-3 in MAC play. Miami (OH) leads the MAC with 15.8 assists. Bryce Bultman leads the RedHawks with 2.9.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Central Michigan gives up.

The Chippewas and RedHawks face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chippewas. Brian Taylor is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Darweshi Hunter is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

