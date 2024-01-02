Central Michigan hosts Chatman and Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (1-11) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -1.5;…

Buffalo Bulls (1-11) at Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -1.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the Central Michigan Chippewas after Sy Chatman scored 29 points in Buffalo’s 69-63 loss to the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Chippewas are 3-1 in home games. Central Michigan averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulls are 0-3 on the road. Buffalo ranks ninth in the MAC scoring 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Chatman averaging 8.0.

Central Michigan is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 67.3 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 76.1 Central Michigan allows.

The Chippewas and Bulls square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Taylor is averaging 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Shawn Fulcher is averaging eight points and 1.7 steals for the Bulls. Chatman is averaging 18.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.