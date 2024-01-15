Central Michigan Chippewas take on the Ohio Bobcats, aim for 4th straight win

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (7-9, 1-3 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Michigan Chippewas (8-8, 3-1 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (7-9, 1-3 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Ohio.

The Bobcats have gone 5-3 in home games. Ohio ranks fourth in the MAC with 14.0 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.6.

The Chippewas are 3-1 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

Ohio’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Ohio have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shereef Mitchell is averaging 13.3 points for the Bobcats. Elmore James is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Anthony Pritchard is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Chippewas. Derrick Butler is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

