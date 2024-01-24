Central Arkansas visits Queens following Albury’s 26-point outing

Central Arkansas Bears (7-14, 3-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-13, 1-4 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-14, 3-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-13, 1-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -7; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on the Central Arkansas Bears after Deyton Albury scored 26 points in Queens’ 91-75 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals are 6-2 in home games. Queens is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 3-2 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Queens is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas’ 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Queens has allowed to its opponents (48.1%).

The Royals and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albury is shooting 49.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Royals. AJ McKee is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Queens.

Tucker Anderson is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.5 points. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.