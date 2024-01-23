Central Arkansas visits Queens following Albury’s 26-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (7-14, 3-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-13, 1-4 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-14, 3-2 ASUN) at Queens Royals (7-13, 1-4 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Deyton Albury scored 26 points in Queens’ 91-75 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Royals have gone 6-2 in home games. Queens is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 3-2 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas gives up 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

Queens scores 78.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 77.2 Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Queens gives up.

The Royals and Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Albury is shooting 49.0% and averaging 17.2 points for the Royals.

Tucker Anderson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.