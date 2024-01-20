Central Arkansas visits Haney and Austin Peay

Central Arkansas Bears (7-13, 3-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-10, 2-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Arkansas Bears (7-13, 3-1 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-10, 2-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Isaac Haney scored 24 points in Austin Peay’s 83-80 overtime win against the North Alabama Lions.

The Governors are 6-1 in home games. Austin Peay has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Bears are 3-1 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Austin Peay is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.5% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas’ 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Austin Peay has given up to its opponents (43.6%).

The Governors and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Tucker Anderson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

