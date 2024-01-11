Central Arkansas takes on Eastern Kentucky after Anderson’s 24-point outing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-0 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-0 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -7; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Tucker Anderson scored 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-81 victory against the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears are 3-4 in home games. Central Arkansas allows 76.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

The Colonels have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is second in the ASUN scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Central Arkansas’ average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.2 points. Carl Daughtery Jr. is shooting 36.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Leland Walker is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonels. Isaiah Cozart is averaging 13.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and three blocks over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

