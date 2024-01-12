Central Arkansas plays conference rival Bellarmine

Bellarmine Knights (4-14, 0-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-1 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (4-14, 0-3 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-1 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Peter Suder and the Bellarmine Knights take on Tucker Anderson and the Central Arkansas Bears in ASUN play.

The Bears have gone 3-5 in home games. Central Arkansas has a 2-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 0-3 in conference matchups. Bellarmine gives up 73.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Central Arkansas averages 72.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 73.8 Bellarmine allows. Bellarmine averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johannes Kirispuu is averaging 7.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Bears. Anderson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Ben Johnson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Knights. Suder is averaging 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

