Central Arkansas hosts Kennesaw State after Burden’s 37-point showing

Kennesaw State Owls (13-7, 4-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (7-15, 3-3 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-7, 4-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (7-15, 3-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -5; over/under is 167

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Central Arkansas Bears after Terrell Burden scored 37 points in Kennesaw State’s 90-84 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears have gone 4-5 at home. Central Arkansas is 3-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Owls are 4-2 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State is second in the ASUN with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 7.3.

Central Arkansas is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Bears and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Daniel Sofield is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Simeon Cottle is shooting 40.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Owls. Jamel King is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.