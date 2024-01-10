Central Arkansas hosts Cozart and Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-0 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (5-12, 1-0 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Central Arkansas Bears after Isaiah Cozart scored 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 69-59 win against the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears have gone 3-4 in home games. Central Arkansas averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 2-0 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Arkansas’ average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Colonels face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bears. Daniel Sofield is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Leland Walker is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonels. Cozart is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.