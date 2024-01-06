Central Arkansas earns 84-81 win against North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tucker Anderson had 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-81 victory against North Alabama on Saturday night…

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Tucker Anderson had 24 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-81 victory against North Alabama on Saturday night in an Atlantic Sun Conference opener.

Anderson was 7-of-13 shooting, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line for the Bears (5-12, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Javion Guy-King shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Lions (6-9, 0-1) were led by KJ Johnson, who posted 19 points. Jacari Lane added 17 points and six assists for North Alabama. Dallas Howell also had 16 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.