Cent. Conn. St. visits Stinson and Stonehill

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-7) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-13)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Chas Stinson scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 59-58 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Skyhawks are 2-2 in home games. Stonehill has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Devils are 3-5 in road games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Stonehill averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 80.4 Stonehill allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tony Felder is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

Tre Breland III averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc. Allan Jeanne-Rose is shooting 55.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 1-9, averaging 66.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

