Cent. Conn. St. visits LIU after Kopa’s 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-8, 3-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-13, 2-2 NEC) New York; Sunday, 7 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (9-8, 3-1 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (3-13, 2-2 NEC)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Tana Kopa scored 20 points in LIU’s 72-66 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Sharks have gone 1-1 at home. LIU is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 3-1 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is second in the NEC scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

LIU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 79.1 LIU gives up.

The Sharks and Blue Devils face off Sunday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tai Strickland is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Sharks. Kopa is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games for LIU.

Tre Breland III is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging nine points. Allan Jeanne-Rose is averaging 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

