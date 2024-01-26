Cent. Conn. St. takes on Wagner in conference showdown

Wagner Seahawks (9-9, 3-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-8, 5-1 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Wagner Seahawks (9-9, 3-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-8, 5-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Allan Jeanne-Rose and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils host Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks in NEC play.

The Blue Devils are 4-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Seahawks are 3-3 in NEC play. Wagner has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 73.7 points, 11.3 more per game than the 62.4 Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The Blue Devils and Seahawks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is shooting 57.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Council is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Julian Brown is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

