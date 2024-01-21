Cent. Conn. St. takes down LIU 72-63

NEW YORK (AP) — Allan Jeanne-Rose had 19 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 72-63 win over LIU on Sunday night.…

Jeanne-Rose was 7-of-12 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (10-8, 4-1 Northeast Conference). Tre Breland III scored 13 points and added three steals. Jordan Jones was 3-of-10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

The Sharks (3-14, 2-3) were led in scoring by Tana Kopa, who finished with 24 points, three steals and three blocks. Tai Strickland added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for LIU. R.J. Greene also had seven points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

