Cent. Conn. St. hosts conference foe Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (9-9, 3-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-8, 5-1 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Melvin Council Jr. and the Wagner Seahawks visit Allan Jeanne-Rose and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on Saturday.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-3 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. ranks third in the NEC with 14.9 assists per game led by Jordan Jones averaging 3.3.

The Seahawks have gone 3-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner averages 63.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wagner gives up. Wagner’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Cent. Conn. St. has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The Blue Devils and Seahawks match up Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Jones is averaging 15.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

Council is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 12 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

