Carter leads No. 23 Providence against Seton Hall after 24-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Providence plays the Seton Hall Pirates after Devin Carter scored 24 points in Providence’s 85-75 overtime win against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars have gone 10-0 in home games. Providence is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 1-1 in Big East play. Seton Hall averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

Providence’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Friars. Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Providence.

Al-Amir Dawes is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 12.2 points. Kadary Richmond is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.