Carter, Kansas State Wildcats to host Oweh and the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Carter and the Kansas State Wildcats host Otega Oweh and the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners in Big 12 play Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 10-1 in home games. Kansas State is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Sooners are 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma ranks sixth in the Big 12 giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Kansas State averages 73.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 66.6 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Sooners face off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Javian McCollum is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Le’Tre Darthard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.