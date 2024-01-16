Carter, Kansas State Wildcats host the No. 9 Baylor Bears

Baylor Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (14-2, 3-0 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (12-4, 2-1 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Rayj Dennis and the No. 9 Baylor Bears visit Cam Carter and the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 at home. Kansas State averages 75.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Bears are 3-0 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 86.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game.

Kansas State scores 75.2 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.9 Baylor gives up. Baylor scores 18.5 more points per game (86.1) than Kansas State gives up (67.6).

The Wildcats and Bears meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Ja’Kobe Walter is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 15.3 points. Dennis is averaging 13.7 points and 6.4 assists over the last 10 games for Baylor.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

