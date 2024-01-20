Carter-Hollinger leads Bethune-Cookman over winless Mississippi Valley State 80-64

ITA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. scored 18 points to help Bethune-Cookman defeat winless Mississippi Valley State 80-64…

Carter-Hollinger was 2 of 5 shooting and 14 of 14 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (8-9, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dhashon Dyson scored 16 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds and four steals. Jakobi Heady was 5 of 10 shooting and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Delta Devils (0-18, 0-5) were led by Rayquan Brown, who recorded 30 points and nine rebounds. Mississippi Valley State also got 10 points and five steals from Donovan Sanders. In addition, Danny Washington had seven points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

