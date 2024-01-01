Carter and the DePaul Blue Demons visit conference foe No. 5 UConn

DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chico Carter Jr. and the DePaul Blue Demons take on Tristen Newton and the No. 5 UConn Huskies in Big East play Tuesday.

The Huskies have gone 7-0 at home. UConn has a 10-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Demons are 0-1 against Big East opponents. DePaul averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UConn averages 83.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 75.4 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UConn allows.

The Huskies and Blue Demons face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is scoring 16.2 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Carter is averaging 13.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Blue Demons. Jeremiah Oden is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

