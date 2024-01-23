Carter and Providence host Seton Hall

Providence Friars (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 6-2 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Providence Friars (12-6, 3-4 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (13-6, 6-2 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence faces the Seton Hall Pirates after Devin Carter scored 25 points in Providence’s 100-62 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Pirates are 9-2 on their home court. Seton Hall has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Friars are 3-4 in Big East play. Providence averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Seton Hall makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Providence averages 74.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.2 Seton Hall gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Al-Amir Dawes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Kadary Richmond is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Carter is averaging 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Friars. Josh Oduro is averaging 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 39.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

