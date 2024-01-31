Carrington scores 24 points, Leggett adds 22, Pitt rallies to beat Wake Forest 77-72

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 24 points, Ishmael Leggett added 22 and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-72…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 24 points, Ishmael Leggett added 22 and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Wake Forest 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Pitt trailed by as many as 12 points early in the second half, and tied it three times before Carrington’s two free throws gave the Panthers their first lead of the game, 57-55, with 6:58 remaining.

Hunter Sallis hit a jumper for Wake Forest to tie it 57-all. Leggett followed with a 3, sparking a 14-4 run to give Pitt a 71-61 advantage with 1:20 to play. A Sallis dunk and Andrew Carr 3-pointer, sandwiched between a pair of Carrington free throws, pulled Wake Forest to 75-70 with 16 seconds left. Carrington added two more from the line to seal it.

Pitt (13-8, 4-6 ACC), which entered coming off a 2-1 road trip with wins against then-No. 11 Duke and Georgia Tech, snapped a four-game home losing streak in ACC play.

Carrington was 7-for-15 shooting from the floor and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Panthers. Leggett made 9 of 16 field goals that included four 3-pointers. Blake Hinson added 17 points.

Sallis scored 22 points to lead Wake Forest (13-7, 5-4), which was coming off a 21-point loss at third-ranked North Carolina. Efton Reid III chipped in with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Miller scored 11 points.

Sallis scored 14 points, and Carr and Miller added seven points apiece to help Wake Forest build a 37-27 lead at the break. The Demon Deacons shot 54% (14 of 26) in the first half but cooled to 41% (14 of 34) in the second.

Wake Forest will look to end a two-game skid with a home game against Syracuse on Saturday.

Pitt, which has won three of its last four games, hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

