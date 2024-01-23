Carrington scores 19 points and Pitt avoids hangover following win over Duke by beating Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 19 points and reserve Ishmael Leggett scored 14 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech…

ATLANTA (AP) — Carlton Carrington scored 19 points and reserve Ishmael Leggett scored 14 points and Pittsburgh beat Georgia Tech 72-64 on Tuesday night.

Jaland Lowe and reserve Guillermo Diaz Graham each scored 12 points for Pitt (12-7, 3-5 ACC), which showed no letdown after its 80-76 win against No. 7 Duke on Saturday. Pitt has won three of its last five games.

Baye Ndongo scored 17 points, Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 15 points, reserve Kyle Sturdivant 14 and Naithan George 10 for the Yellow Jackets (9-10, 2-6).

Before eventually fouling out, Diaz Graham buried a 3-pointer with 11:15 left to end a 43-all tie and the Panthers led for the remainder. Pitt took the largest lead of the game by either team at 55-48 with 6:22 remaining on Leggett’s jump shot. Later, he made a 3 to extend Pitt’s lead to 67-58 before George followed with a 3 10 seconds later to reduce the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to six. But the Panthers shut the door shooting 5 of 6 from the foul line, including Leggett’s 3-for-4 effort, in a 12-second stretch.

Georgia Tech’s leading scorer Miles Kelly (15 points per game) picked up two early fouls, sat for most of the first half, and failed to score attempting just two shots on the night.

Pitt looks to continue its mini surge when it travels to play Miami on Saturday. Georgia Tech, which has lost seven of eight, travels to face Virginia Tech on Saturday.

