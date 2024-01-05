Carrington leads Pittsburgh against Louisville after 20-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh…

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-5, 0-3 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-8, 0-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays the Louisville Cardinals after Carlton Carrington scored 20 points in Pittsburgh’s 70-57 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in home games. Louisville averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 0-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 9-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisville scores 72.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 65.1 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The Cardinals and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Ishmael Leggett is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

