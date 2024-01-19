Carr and Wake Forest host Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (6-11, 1-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Louisville Cardinals (6-11, 1-5 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-5, 4-2 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest takes on the Louisville Cardinals after Andrew Carr scored 28 points in Wake Forest’s 83-76 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Demon Deacons are 10-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is eighth in the ACC in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Cardinals have gone 1-5 against ACC opponents. Louisville is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Demon Deacons. Hunter Sallis is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games for Wake Forest.

Skyy Clark is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cardinals. Curtis Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.