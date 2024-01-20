Live Radio
Carpenter scores 17, New Mexico State takes down Middle Tennessee 73-62

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 11:42 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 17 points in New Mexico State’s 73-62 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Carpenter was 5 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Aggies (9-10, 3-1 Conference USA). Brandon Suggs scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Jordan Rawls had 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Tre Green led the way for the Blue Raiders (6-13, 0-4) with 18 points. Jared Jones added 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Middle Tennessee. Elias King also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

