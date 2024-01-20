Carpenter scores 17, New Mexico State takes down Middle Tennessee 73-62

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 17 points in New Mexico State’s 73-62 victory over Middle Tennessee on…

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Robert Carpenter had 17 points in New Mexico State’s 73-62 victory over Middle Tennessee on Saturday night.

Carpenter was 5 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Aggies (9-10, 3-1 Conference USA). Brandon Suggs scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Jordan Rawls had 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Tre Green led the way for the Blue Raiders (6-13, 0-4) with 18 points. Jared Jones added 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks for Middle Tennessee. Elias King also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.