Carpenter, New Mexico State Aggies to visit Dean, Florida International Panthers

New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (5-11, 0-1 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Florida International and New Mexico State face off on Thursday.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Florida International is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 1-0 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida International makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). New Mexico State’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Florida International has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and four steals for the Panthers.

Robert Carpenter is shooting 47.5% and averaging 10.7 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

