Carpenter leads New Mexico State against UTEP after 20-point outing

UTEP Miners (8-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-9)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays the UTEP Miners after Robert Carpenter scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 66-61 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Aggies are 6-1 in home games. New Mexico State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Miners are 0-3 on the road. UTEP is fourth in the CUSA scoring 76.7 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

New Mexico State averages 70.9 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 69.8 UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 76.7 points per game, 3.9 more than the 72.8 New Mexico State allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Miners face off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carpenter is shooting 47.0% and averaging 10.9 points for the Aggies. Kaosi Ezeagu is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Zid Powell is averaging 12.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

