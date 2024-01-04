Carpenter leads New Mexico State against UTEP after 20-point game

UTEP Miners (8-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-9) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UTEP Miners (8-6) at New Mexico State Aggies (6-9)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the UTEP Miners after Robert Carpenter scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 66-61 win against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Aggies are 6-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu paces the Aggies with 5.5 boards.

The Miners are 0-3 on the road. UTEP leads the CUSA scoring 19.5 fast break points per game.

New Mexico State scores 70.9 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 69.8 UTEP allows. UTEP has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 40.6% shooting opponents of New Mexico State have averaged.

The Aggies and Miners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10.2 points. Carpenter is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Kevin Kalu is averaging 4.9 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Miners. Tae Hardy is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Miners: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

