Caroline Ducharme becomes the fifth UConn women’s player to be lost for the season

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn guard Caroline Ducharme will miss the remainder of the season with ongoing head and neck problems, the school announced Tuesday.

The junior becomes the fifth member of the No. 8 Huskies to be lost for the season to health issues.

Freshman forward Jana El Alfy went down with a preseason Achilles tendon injury; junior guard Azzi Fudd suffered a season-ending knee injury in November; senior forward Aubrey Griffin suffered a similar injury earlier this month and post player Ayanna Patterson had surgery in December to address knee issues.

Ducharme, a starter at the beginning of the season, has had concussion and later neck issues throughout her career.

She missed four games as a freshman and 17 last year. She has played just four games this year, averaging four points and two rebounds a game.

“It has honestly been a frustrating process with many ups and downs,” Ducharme said in a statement. “At this time, the difficult decision was made to take a step back and not play the remainder of the 2023-24 season so I can focus on my recovery full time.”

The injuries have left the Huskies (16-3, 8-0 Big East) with nine available players for Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (15-3, 4-3).

Ducharme indicated she plans to return to basketball.

“I’m always supporting my team and I can’t wait to rejoin them on the court next season,” she said.

