Carmody leads Mercer against Wofford after 20-point performance

Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer takes on the Wofford Terriers after Robby Carmody scored 20 points in Mercer’s 86-64 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Terriers have gone 5-0 at home. Wofford leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 40.3 boards. Kyler Filewich leads the Terriers with 9.9 rebounds.

The Bears are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 10.0.

Wofford averages 79.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 70.5 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wofford allows.

The Terriers and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

McCreary is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Jake Davis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.