Carlyle leads Stanford against Washington

Washington Huskies (11-7, 3-4 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (9-8, 4-3 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces the Washington Huskies after Kanaan Carlyle scored 31 points in Stanford’s 89-75 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Cardinal are 7-3 in home games. Stanford is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 78.6 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Huskies are 3-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is the top team in the Pac-12 scoring 18.4 fast break points per game.

Stanford scores 78.6 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 75.0 Washington allows. Washington averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Stanford gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Bynum is averaging 8.3 points and 6.4 assists for the Cardinal. Carlyle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 20.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

