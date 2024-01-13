Carlyle and Stanford host Utah

Utah Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

Utah Utes (12-4, 3-2 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (8-7, 3-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts the Utah Utes after Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points in Stanford’s 88-84 overtime win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Cardinal have gone 6-2 at home. Stanford ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Maxime Raynaud averaging 7.3.

The Utes are 3-2 in Pac-12 play. Utah is seventh in the Pac-12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 2.3.

Stanford makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Utah has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Utah averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Stanford allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Cardinal. Brandon Angel is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Branden Carlson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.3 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

