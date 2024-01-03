Carlson leads Utah against Arizona State

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Branden Carlson scored 34 points in Utah’s 95-90 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-0 at home. Arizona State allows 69.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Utes are 2-0 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah is second in the Pac-12 with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carlson averaging 4.9.

Arizona State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah allows. Utah has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Utes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is averaging 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Carlson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

