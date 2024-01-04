Carlson leads Utah against Arizona State after 34-point game

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Utah Utes (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-5, 2-0 Pac-12)

Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Branden Carlson scored 34 points in Utah’s 95-90 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Sun Devils are 5-0 on their home court. Arizona State gives up 69.8 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Utes are 2-0 in conference games. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Arizona State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 11.9 more points per game (81.7) than Arizona State gives up to opponents (69.8).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frankie Collins is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Sun Devils. Jose Perez is averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

Keba Keita is averaging 10 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Utes: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.