Carlson and Utah host Washington

Utah Utes (14-6, 5-4 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Washington Huskies after Branden Carlson scored 20 points in Utah’s 79-57 loss to the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies are 8-3 on their home court. Washington has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Utes are 5-4 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah ranks third in the Pac-12 allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Washington’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Utah gives up. Utah averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 15.5 points and 5.7 assists for the Huskies. Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 20.4 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rollie Worster is averaging 9.9 points and 5.5 assists for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

