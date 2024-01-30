Cardet and Chicago State host Duquesne

Chicago State Cougars (11-15) at Duquesne Dukes (11-8, 2-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits…

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State visits the Duquesne Dukes after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 27 points in Chicago State’s 108-58 win over the Saint Xavier Cougars.

The Dukes have gone 8-3 in home games. Duquesne ranks eighth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Fousseyni Drame leads the Dukes with 5.4 boards.

The Cougars are 5-9 in road games. Chicago State leads the DI Independent with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 2.5.

Duquesne is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Chicago State allows to opponents. Chicago State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Duquesne allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Cardet is averaging 18.9 points for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 17.2 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

