Cardenas Torre leads San Jose State against Air Force after 21-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-7, 0-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Air Force Falcons after Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 81-78 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Falcons have gone 4-4 at home. Air Force is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 0-3 in MWC play. San Jose State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Air Force averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.6 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State scores 8.5 more points per game (75.3) than Air Force gives up to opponents (66.8).

The Falcons and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Myron Amey Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Cardenas Torre is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

