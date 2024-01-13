Cardenas Torre and San Jose State host Air Force

San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-7, 0-2 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (7-9, 0-3 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (7-7, 0-2 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Air Force Falcons after Alvaro Cardenas Torre scored 21 points in San Jose State’s 81-78 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Falcons have gone 4-4 in home games. Air Force has a 4-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 0-3 in MWC play. San Jose State ranks ninth in the MWC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Trey Anderson averaging 1.5.

Air Force scores 67.4 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 72.4 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.1 points for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Cardenas Torre is averaging 14.1 points and 5.7 assists for the Spartans. Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.